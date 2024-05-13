Mountain Money | May 13, 2024

Anna Rathburn, Partner with Latham & Watkins, dives into the recent Federal Trade Commission’s rule prohibiting non-compete agreements. (00:09)

Then, Adrianne Frech, a medical sociologist and associate professor in the MU School of Health Professions, discusses the impacts of unsecured debt on health conditions. (22:12)

And Patrick Fabian and Catherine Semeraro from the Park City Dive Shop provide details on scuba diving classes here in Park City. (39:23)