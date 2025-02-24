Mountain Money | February 24, 2025
- Rebecca Allensworth, author of "The Licensing Racket," takes an investigative look at professional licensing in the United States and the tens of millions of U.S. workers who are required to be licensed to do their jobs. (00:35)
- Peter O’Doherty of NABS Creative discusses the business of portable large LED screens for hire. (27:03)
- KPCW General Manager Juliana Allely and Development Director Sarah Ervin come on to talk about the KPCW Winter Pledge Drive that starts March 3rd (41:54)