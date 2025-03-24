Mountain Money | March 24, 2025

Justin Ferrell, author of “Billionaire Wilderness: The Ultra-Wealthy and the Remaking of the American West,” dives deep into understanding of money moving to the West, the impact of an increasing population of the ultra-wealthy, and the issue of whether wealth can solve the problems wealth creates. (00:56)

Then, Jonathan Schechter, a member of the town council in Jackson, Wyoming, talks about how extremes of wealth are affecting life in that mountain town today. (25:02)

And the husband-and-wife team, Mack Tilling and Ann Vivian, talk about their sweet new business, Mack’s Finest Gelato. (38:57)