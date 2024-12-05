Pod Episode - Coming Soon: The Community Campfire

© 2024 KPCW

Published December 5, 2024 at 12:52 PM MST
Premiering in 2025, KPCW's The Community Campfire.

KPCW's newest public affairs show, The Community Campfire, is coming soon to the Wasatch Back. It will air every Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Join us around The Community Campfire for KPCW's own version of Tiny Desk concerts with local artists, unique and interesting stories featuring characters across the Wasatch Back and events in Summit and Wasatch counties.

To inquire about the show, email us at CommunityCampfire@kpcw.org.

