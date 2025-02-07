The Community Campfire | February 7, 2025

KPCW debuted its new Friday morning radio show and weekly podcast, "The Community Campfire," with hosts John Burdick, Sarah Ervin, Amber Johnson, Andrea Buchanan and Bill Skinner.

The debut episode features a trip down memory lane, some voices and stories from the earliest days of Park City's quirky radio station, and the origin of the "community campfire" moniker.

The episode wraps with a live in-studio performance and conversation with local singer-songwriter Mary Beth Maziarz. Gather 'round the campfire each week for heart-warming stories and performances from the voices of the Wasatch Back.