The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | February 7, 2025

By John Burdick,
Sarah ErvinAmber Borowski JohnsonAndrea BuchananBill Skinner
Published February 7, 2025 at 3:20 PM MST
KPCW debuted its new Friday morning radio show and weekly podcast, "The Community Campfire," with hosts John Burdick, Sarah Ervin, Amber Johnson, Andrea Buchanan and Bill Skinner.

The debut episode features a trip down memory lane, some voices and stories from the earliest days of Park City's quirky radio station, and the origin of the "community campfire" moniker.

The episode wraps with a live in-studio performance and conversation with local singer-songwriter Mary Beth Maziarz. Gather 'round the campfire each week for heart-warming stories and performances from the voices of the Wasatch Back.

John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
Sarah Ervin
KPCW Development Director
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
