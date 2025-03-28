© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire | March 28, 2025

By John Burdick,
Sarah ErvinAndrea BuchananAmber Borowski JohnsonBill Skinner
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:54 PM MDT
The Community Campfire visits with a group of 5th graders taking composting to the next level. Then, lace up for a wild ride with a story on roller skating fitness that’ll have you gliding into good vibes. Then it's time for Coach Skinner’s Skinny on Sports, plus heartwarming and hilarious tales from our very own Campfire Kids. And special guest Kris Lager stops by for our Campfire Music Sesh and performs an exclusive, never-before-recorded song: "Sweet Melody."

