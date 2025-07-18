The Community Campfire | July 18, 2025

On this week's The Community Campfire, Amber Johnson visits with a Wallsburg couple keeping print alive through their charming newspaper, "The Little Valley Dispatch."

Andrea Buchanan chats with our multi-talented DJ Caren Bell. You know her from Wednesday afternoons, but her playlist is just the beginning.

Plus, Claire Wiley’s interview with musician Dan Tyminski, Coach Skinner’s Skinny on Sports, fun facts, trivia and the Campfire Kids chime in with their trademark chaos and unexpected wisdom.