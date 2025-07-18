© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | July 18, 2025

By John Burdick,
Mitchell ElliottAmber Borowski JohnsonAndrea BuchananClaire WileyBill Skinner
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:05 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW

On this week's The Community Campfire, Amber Johnson visits with a Wallsburg couple keeping print alive through their charming newspaper, "The Little Valley Dispatch."

Andrea Buchanan chats with our multi-talented DJ Caren Bell. You know her from Wednesday afternoons, but her playlist is just the beginning.

Plus, Claire Wiley’s interview with musician Dan Tyminski, Coach Skinner’s Skinny on Sports, fun facts, trivia and the Campfire Kids chime in with their trademark chaos and unexpected wisdom.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Mitchell Elliott is an audio engineer, academic, and musician. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Art in Music from the University of San Diego in 2019 and a Master of Science in Audio Engineering from Belmont University in 2021. Mitchell currently is a broadcast audio specialist in Park City, Utah.
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner