The Mountain Life for April 6, 2022. On today's show, Pete and Lynn's guests include: (01:31) Lora Smith, Executive Director of Mountain Trails Foundation who joins to talk about the upcoming trail season. Now that the ski season has begun to wane, Summit and Wasatch County residents start thinking about biking, hiking and walking on the multitudes of trails in the Wasatch Back. Tune in to hear about new trail projects for this summer.Then, (27:47) mental health counselor Dr. Christy Kane, who speaks to sell-out crowds about the mental health of individuals, families, and our communities as well as the neurological impact of trauma on the human brain. She invites listeners to the upcoming Find Your Voice Conference.
On The Mountain Life for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:04) Writer, filmmaker, and health enthusiast Max Lugavere, who wrote best-seller Genius Foods, is now back with Genius Kitchen. His new book includes more information on how to use food as medicine, and as a means to enhance your brainpower.Then (33:24), is your tween or teen (or maybe even you) suffering from sleeplessness? Sleep expert Julie Wright MFT joins the show to discuss her new book Generation Sleepless, The Silent Epidemic Harming Teens and What to Do About It.
On The Mountain Life for March 23, 2022, Pete and Lynn's guests include:(01:45) Intermountain Park City Hospital's Sports nutritionist Jessica LaRoche who will share the secrets of the professional athletes -- how they use food to help increase endurance and strength and how you can too. (29:57) Then, sought-after intimacy expert Zoe Kors who has just written, RADICAL INTIMACY: Cultivate the Deeply Connected Relationships You Desire and Deserve. Her book addresses what she calls the essential truth in discussions of intimacy: we can meet each other only to the extent that we can meet ourselves.
This week on The Mountain Life, Lynn and Pete are joined by:(01:25) Kelle Cobble and Nina Lynch of Kelle and Nina Coaching join the show to talk about their integrative and unique approach to life coaching. Their coaching methods are evidence-based and rooted in science, and they will show you how to condition your mind like you condition your body, so you can live your best life without anything holding you back.(23:24) Then, Jeffrey Morse who died on the operating table after suffering an aneurism, but lives to talk about it and how he is thriving following the aneurism, a dissected artery, a stroke, and paralysis— that forever changed his life and taught him perseverance. His new book is Finding Forward: You Have the Will Within.
Today's guests on the The Mountain Life are authors (1:20) Alice Boyes, Ph.D who wrote Stress-Free Productivity and Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communication writer ( 25:59) Vanessa Van Edwards.