The Mountain Life | August 2, 2023

Tom Mueller is the New York Times bestselling author of "Extra Virginity" and "Crisis of Conscience." Tom discusses his new book "How to Make a Killing: Blood, Death and Dollars in American Medicine." This book is about the world of kidney dialysis, whistleblowing, and profit. It’s also about what our kidneys do for us and what the health care industry can often fail to do for our kidneys. (1:19)

Then, physical therapist Heather Deford talks about young women’s health and how to achieve body awareness and confidence, inner strength, core balance, and healthy strategies to manage puberty. Heather’s business, Holistic Womb, along with the Beau Collective present a workshop in late August and early September for 4th-7th grade females called Shift that aims to facilitate these topics. (37:12)

