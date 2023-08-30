© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life | August 30, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published August 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM MDT
Cholesterol may play a special role in raising the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with sleep apnea.
There are new treatments available for people who suffer from sleep apnea.

Dr. Norman E. Rosenthal is a world-renowned psychiatrist best known for defining and naming seasonal affective disorder, or (SAD). He talks about how SAD can affect people in all seasons, not just the dark, cold winter. His new book is, "Defeating SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder): A Guide to Health and Happiness Through All Seasons." (0:52)

Then, Dr. Nathan Joos is a new ENT (ear, nose, and throat) physician at Intermountain Health Park City specialty clinic. He discusses some promising new treatments for sleep apnea. (25:34)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
