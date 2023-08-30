The Mountain Life | August 30, 2023

Dr. Norman E. Rosenthal is a world-renowned psychiatrist best known for defining and naming seasonal affective disorder, or (SAD). He talks about how SAD can affect people in all seasons, not just the dark, cold winter. His new book is, "Defeating SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder): A Guide to Health and Happiness Through All Seasons." (0:52)

Then, Dr. Nathan Joos is a new ENT (ear, nose, and throat) physician at Intermountain Health Park City specialty clinic. He discusses some promising new treatments for sleep apnea. (25:34)