Craig Johnson, author of the bestselling Longmire mysteries, talks about his 19th book in the series and an upcoming talk at King’s English bookshop in Salt Lake on September 10. (00:43)

Then, author, academic advisor, and educator Ana Homayoun addresses issues that are critical and timely for parents, teens, and educators in her new book, “Erasing the Finish Line: The New Blueprint for Success Beyond Grades and College Admissions.” (26:17)