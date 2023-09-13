The Mountain Life | September 13, 2023

Award-winning reporter Jennifer Wallace discusses When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic—and what we can do to fight back. (1:01)

Then, Dr. Russell Moore, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today magazine who discusses his new book, LOSING OUR RELIGION: An Altar Call for Evangelical America, in which he calls on his fellow evangelical Christians to arrive at truth over tribalism, to the gospel over politics, and argues for integrity over influence. (26:08)