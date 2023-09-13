© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | September 13, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published September 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM MDT
Award-winning reporter Jennifer Wallace discusses When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic—and what we can do to fight back. (1:01)

Then, Dr. Russell Moore, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today magazine who discusses his new book, LOSING OUR RELIGION: An Altar Call for Evangelical America, in which he calls on his fellow evangelical Christians to arrive at truth over tribalism, to the gospel over politics, and argues for integrity over influence. (26:08)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer