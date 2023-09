Dr. Wing Province, medical director at Park City Hospital, and Si Hutt, the head of Heber Valley Hospital, talk about the grand opening of the Intermountain Park City surgery center and an upcoming women’s health awareness event the Heber Valley Hospital. (0:51)

Then, Park City High School Mountain Bike Team and coach Pete Stoughton join to talk about their fall season and how this team of 280 members grew so rapidly. (24:44)