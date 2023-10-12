The Mountain Life | October 11, 2023

Golf season may be winding down in Park City, but it’s in full swing in Vietnam. With a long history of living in Asia, local resident Scott Resch focuses on Vietnam during the debut season of his new business, Asia Golf Trips. (1:06)

Then, radiologist Dr. Jonathan Shakespear of Intermountain Health discusses extended hours at Intermountain during Octer which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Shakespear talks about a new "Fast MRI" breast scan for women who are considered to be at high risk for breast cancer. (20:42)

And 97- year old psychiatrist and national book award winner Dr. Robert Jay Lifton joins with a powerful and timely rumination on how we can draw on historical examples of “survivor power” to understand the upheaval and death caused by the COVID-19 pandemic—and collectively heal, in his new book, "Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19 Pandemic." (44:24)

