© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | October 11, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published October 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Golf season may be winding down in Park City, but it’s in full swing in Vietnam. With a long history of living in Asia, local resident Scott Resch focuses on Vietnam during the debut season of his new business, Asia Golf Trips. (1:06)

Then, radiologist Dr. Jonathan Shakespear of Intermountain Health discusses extended hours at Intermountain during Octer which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Shakespear talks about a new "Fast MRI" breast scan for women who are considered to be at high risk for breast cancer. (20:42)

And 97- year old psychiatrist and national book award winner Dr. Robert Jay Lifton joins with a powerful and timely rumination on how we can draw on historical examples of “survivor power” to understand the upheaval and death caused by the COVID-19 pandemic—and collectively heal, in his new book, "Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19 Pandemic." (44:24)

The Mountain Life
Stay Connected
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer