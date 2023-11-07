© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life | Novemeber 1, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT
Consultant Chuck Wisner explores the art of conscious conversations. What makes a truly good listener? How can we dialogue and converse more effectively? (00:56)

Then, have you ever felt like you want to make a difference in your community or in the world, but don’t know how to go about it? Author and activism coach Omkari Williams talks about the concept of Micro Activism, How You Can Make a Difference in the World Without a Bullhorn. (27:32)

