The Mountain Life | Novemeber 1, 2023

Consultant Chuck Wisner explores the art of conscious conversations. What makes a truly good listener? How can we dialogue and converse more effectively? (00:56)

Then, have you ever felt like you want to make a difference in your community or in the world, but don’t know how to go about it? Author and activism coach Omkari Williams talks about the concept of Micro Activism, How You Can Make a Difference in the World Without a Bullhorn. (27:32)