David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with Dr. Temple Grandin, a spokesperson and activist for the autism community. She talks about her new book, “Different Kinds of Minds: A Guide to Your Brain." (00:00)

Then, we talk about the transformative practice of taking nothing for granted. It is a story of hope an inspiration for everyday gratitude with our guest, Kristi Nelson, who will help us wake up grateful every day. (27:51)