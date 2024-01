Cheese expert, journalist, and educator Tenaya Darlington, AKA Madame Fromage, celebrates all things cheese in her new book, "Madame Fromage's Adventures in Cheese: How to Explore It, Pair It, and Love It, from the Creamiest Bries to the Funkiest Blues." (0:57)

Local resident, book author, and publisher, Melissa Marsted, talks about finding adventure — both big and small — in the new year. (30:13)