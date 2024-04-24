The Mountain Life | April 24, 2024

Dr. Carrie Jaworski, a sports medicine physician at Intermountain Park City Hospital’s sports performance center, previews a speaker series that begins Tuesday, April 30 at 6 p.m. at the Blair Education Center. The three-part free speaker series focuses on helping young female athletes thrive. (1:11)

Then, local resident Amy McDonald, founder and director of Brolly Arts discusses how a movement called Illusion of Abundance (IOA), a grassroots racial, social and climate justice project, exposes a climate and culture in crisis due to the declining Great Salt Lake. (28:39)