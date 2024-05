Writer Tom Seeman, who grew up in a family of fourteen on welfare and food stamps in the projects of Toledo, Ohio, tells his story in his page-turning book, "Animals I want To See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds." (0:58)

Then, Natasha Daniels talks frankly about childhood obsessive compulsive disorder and her workbook for kids called "Crushing OCD."" (28:04)