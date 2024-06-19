© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life | June 19, 2024

Local fitness trainer Dr. Alex Wetmore uses his expertise in sport physiology and performance to explain the cutting edge of what makes kids, aging athletes (and everyone in between) thrive in sports, agility and fitness. (01:01)

Author Eric Weiner follows in the footsteps of Benjamin Franklin, mining his life for inspiring and practical lessons in a book that’s part biography, part travelogue, part personal prescription for a fuller, more meaningful life. (26:09)

