The Mountain Life | July 10, 2024
- The Teton Pass between Idaho and Wyoming has a temporary fix and commuters can once again drive across. We explore the greater ripple effects for the communities in Teton County, Wyoming, and Teton County, Idaho with Jackson County Commissioner Luther Propst (0:58)
- Jen Mann and Karden Rabin, co-founders of the Chronic Fatigue School, discuss the secret language of the body and how to heal chronic pain and stress by regulating the nervous systems. They’ve written a new book, "The Secret Language of the Body: Regulate Your Nervous System, Heal Your Body, Free Your Mind"(26:48)