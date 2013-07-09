This Green Earth
Tuesday, 9-10 AM
This Green Earth is a weekly, hour-long program that focuses on the environment and environmentalism. Co-hosts Christopher Cherniak and Nell Larson explore the science, politics, economics and ethics behind the environment, natural resources and sustainability. The program includes interviews with local and national experts in the fields of water resources, air quality, environmental policy, fossil and renewable fuels, climate, conservation, ecosystems, agriculture, aquaculture and sustainability.
This Green Earth airs on KPCW at 9am following NPR news and the Local News Hour. Today, Nell and Chris's guests include: (02:23) Professor Emeritus William Lowry, who discusses Requiem for America's Best Idea: National Parks in the Era of Climate Change; a book about our National Parks written by Michael Yochim. Yochim worked as a park ranger for 22 years at Yellowstone National Park, as well as Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Sequoia before he was diagnosed with ALS. While Yochim wrote this book, he used just his eyes and an eye-tracking machine. The book establishes a parallel between the author's terminal illness and the state of the National Parks, and Lowry wrote the forward to the book. (20:59) Jordan Clayton from Utah Snow Survey then joins This Green Earth to speak about the March water report and projections as we head into our warmer months.Nell and Chris end the hour discussing (44:24) Charles Darwin's missing notebooks, taken from Cambridge Library, have been returned more than 20 years later, (46:30) one of their favorite interviews of the past about stolen feathers from the British Natural History Museum, (47:14) the National Weather Service cutting back weather balloon launches, and (48:22) Swaner Ecocenter's event tonight from 7-9pm called Lights Out.
On today's This Green Earth, (04:52) Senior Scientist Charles Paull comes on the show to discuss a new study from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute that documents how the thawing of permafrost, submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, is affecting the seafloor. Then in the second half of the show, (22:15) Chris and Carolyn replay an interview with Dan Saladino about the world's rarest foods, and why we need to save them.
In this episode of This Green Earth Nell and Chris are joined by award winning science writer (01:41) Nancy Castaldo. She has a new book out called When the World Runs Dry: Earth's Water in Crisis. Water is essential for life on this planet, but not every community has the safe, clean water it needs. Castaldo takes readers from Flint, Michigan to Cape Town, South Africa, to explore the various ways in which water around the world is in danger, and why we must act now. Then, (20:22) Kim Hersey from the Department of Wildlife Resources comes on to talk about the recent capture and release of a wolverine in Utah. This is just the eighth confirmed wolverine sighting in Utah since 1979, and the first capture and release. (47:02) Chris and Nell end the hour talking about Swaner's event Climate Change and Utah's Ski Resorts, a free virtual event on March 22 from 6:30 to 8:30PM.
