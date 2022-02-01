This Green Earth | Feb. 1, 2022

On this episode of This Green Earth, Nell and Chris discuss the future of the Great Salt Lake and a new coral reef discovery.

Their first guest will be Dr. Laetitia Hedouin, whose most recent expedition resulted in a rare coral reef discovery. Dr. Hedouin is part of the French National Centre for Scientific Research

and a researcher at the Centre for Island Research and Environmental Observatory.

Found near Tahiti, the highly unusual coral reef discovery is part of UNESCO’s global approach to mapping the ocean. Dr. Hedouin will share just why this discovery is so significant.

Then, they welcome Jaimi Butler on the show. Butler is a coordinator for the Great Salt Lake Institute. She will break down the new bill unveiled last week that would establish unprecedented guidelines for Utah’s response to the ever-shrinking Great Salt Lake.

The Lake hit record lows in 2021, and the lack of a comprehensive framework for curbing its decline is only making matters worse. She will talk about this new bill and the future of the Great Salt Lake.

