This Green Earth | May 16, 2023

The World Health Organization and other leading public health agencies recognize that climate change is growing public health challenge. Recently, the Summit County Department of Health launched a Climate Change and Public Health speaker series to talk about the issues. The first of the three-event program was May 9 and focused on environmental health.

Summit County Sustainability Program manager Emily Quinton and Darcy Glenn, researcher with the Woodwell Climate Research Center helped summarize and discuss the results of the first event.

Then, Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Resources' Paul Thompson discusses Utah's Endangered Species Mitigation Fund. $4.4 million was recently allocated to 42 projects this year.

The Endangered Species Mitigation Fund was created in 1997 to direct funds toward the protection, conservation and recovery of federally listed species and species of greatest conservation need, as identified in the Utah Wildlife Action Plan.