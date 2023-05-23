© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | May 23, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT
Hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak begin the hour with a short discussion on local wildlife (1:50).

Then, Ben Gottesman of the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at the Cornell Lab talks about bioacoustics, the combination of biology and acoustics that provides insight into the world around us. (14:26)

Learn about this field and the new technologies that are supercharging this research from Ben Gottesman, a member of the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at the Cornell Lab.

Through bioacoustics, researchers can tune into environmental shifts and better understand everything from whales in the North Atlantic to the katydids in the canopies of tropical forests.

Gottesman explains how this data provides a greater understanding of environmental issues and interesting animal behaviors. Plus, how the information helps researchers best direct their conservation efforts.

