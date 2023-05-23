This Green Earth | May 23, 2023

Learn about this field and the new technologies that are supercharging this research from Ben Gottesman, a member of the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at the Cornell Lab.

Through bioacoustics, researchers can tune into environmental shifts and better understand everything from whales in the North Atlantic to the katydids in the canopies of tropical forests.

Gottesman explains how this data provides a greater understanding of environmental issues and interesting animal behaviors. Plus, how the information helps researchers best direct their conservation efforts.