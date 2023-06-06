This Green Earth | June 6, 2023

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers provides an update on how the ongoing melt is impacting operations. He also shares the latest ongoing research into endocrine disrupters and PFAS impacts on the area's biological systems.

Then, in celebration of wildflower season, local photographer and author, Robert Hedges talks about his book, "Wildflowers of Park City, Utah." Hedges discusses the native wildflowers and the best trails to find them this time of year.