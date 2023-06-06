© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | June 6, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published June 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers provides an update on how the ongoing melt is impacting operations. He also shares the latest ongoing research into endocrine disrupters and PFAS impacts on the area's biological systems.

Then, in celebration of wildflower season, local photographer and author, Robert Hedges talks about his book, "Wildflowers of Park City, Utah." Hedges discusses the native wildflowers and the best trails to find them this time of year.

