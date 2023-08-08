This Green Earth | August 8, 2023

Dr. Winifred Frick, Chief Scientist at Bat Conservation International and an associate research professor in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz, explores how populations respond to anthropogenic and natural stressors and how we use science to inform conservation. (01:41)

Then, Dr. David Parrott, Assistant Director of the Great Salt Lake Institute, discusses his studies, particularly the halophilic bacteria and fungi found in and around the Great Salt Lake. (24:14)

