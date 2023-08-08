© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | August 8, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT
FILE - Mirabilite spring mounds are shown at the Great Salt Lake on May 3, 2022, near Salt Lake City. The Great Salt Lake has hit a new historic low for the second time in less than a year. Utah Department of Natural Resources said Monday, June 5, 2022, in a news release, the lake dipped Sunday to 4,190.1 feet. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
Pool AP
FILE - Mirabilite spring mounds are shown at the Great Salt Lake on May 3, 2022, near Salt Lake City. The Great Salt Lake has hit a new historic low for the second time in less than a year. Utah Department of Natural Resources said Monday, June 5, 2022, in a news release, the lake dipped Sunday to 4,190.1 feet. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

Dr. Winifred Frick, Chief Scientist at Bat Conservation International and an associate research professor in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz, explores how populations respond to anthropogenic and natural stressors and how we use science to inform conservation. (01:41)

Then, Dr. David Parrott, Assistant Director of the Great Salt Lake Institute, discusses his studies, particularly the halophilic bacteria and fungi found in and around the Great Salt Lake. (24:14)

This Green Earth
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
