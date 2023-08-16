© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | August 15, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
Nell and Chris have an update on the climate related court case involving kids versus the state of Montana. Is Montana denying a child's constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment? Yesterday, a district judge ruled in the kids favor. (1:26)

Then, they take a deep dive into Florida’s waters to uncover the why behind the mass bleaching event happening to the state’s coral reefs. They discuss the details and potential fallout from the damage with Jennifer Moore, the Threatened Coral Recovery Coordinator with NOAA Fisheries. (3:38)

They end the hour talking conservation with David Livermore, Utah’s State Director for The Nature Conservancy. Livermore discusses the many conservation projects taking place throughout our state and what the organization is focusing on now and in the coming years. (27:23)

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
