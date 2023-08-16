This Green Earth | August 15, 2023

Nell and Chris have an update on the climate related court case involving kids versus the state of Montana. Is Montana denying a child's constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment? Yesterday, a district judge ruled in the kids favor. (1:26)

Then, they take a deep dive into Florida’s waters to uncover the why behind the mass bleaching event happening to the state’s coral reefs. They discuss the details and potential fallout from the damage with Jennifer Moore, the Threatened Coral Recovery Coordinator with NOAA Fisheries. (3:38)

They end the hour talking conservation with David Livermore, Utah’s State Director for The Nature Conservancy. Livermore discusses the many conservation projects taking place throughout our state and what the organization is focusing on now and in the coming years. (27:23)