This Green Earth

This Green Earth | September 19, 2023

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM MDT
Ben Goldfarb is a conservation journalist who has written a new book, "Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet." As our planet’s road network continues to grow, the science of road ecology has become increasingly vital. "Crossings" is a spirited and timely investigation into how humans have altered the natural world—and how we can create a better future for all living beings. (1:27)

Then, author Florence Williams discusses her book "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative." In her writings, Williams takes readers on an intrepid investigation into nature’s restorative benefits. From forest trails in Korea, to islands in Finland, to groves of eucalyptus in California, Williams investigates the science at the confluence of environment, mood, health, and creativity.
This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley