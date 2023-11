Park City’s Environmental Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin recaps the 2023 Climate Solutions Summit that Mountain Towns 2030 recently hosted in Vail, Colorado. (01:45)

Then, Summit County Councilman, Glenn Wright, discusses the upcoming Candidate Forum on Climate Change taking place on November 1st at the Jim Santy Auditorium. The forum will be moderated by our very own Chris Cherniak. (26:25)