This Green Earth

This Green Earth | November 14, 2023

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published November 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST
Claire and Chris speak with Steve Slater, Conservation Science Director for HawkWatch International. Steve will talk about the origins of the organization and the work they are doing now, including their upcoming Golden Eagle winter feeding program. (01:13)

Then joining the show is Andrew Haden, one of the nation’s foremost experts in biomass systems and technology. Haden is also the founder of Wisewood, which has created systems for mountain towns to help mitigate wildfires. (25:48)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
