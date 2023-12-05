© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | December 5, 2023

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST
Author Juli Berwald takes us on a journey through underwater ecosystems that reveal incredible complexities, as well as an uncertain future, in her book "Life on the Rocks." She contemplates the inevitable grief of climate change as well as the beauty of small victories. (01:06)

Then, author David Sedlak outlines informed and hopeful approaches for rethinking our assumptions about the way that water is managed in his book "Water For All: Global Solutions for a Changing Climate." (25:18)

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
