This Green Earth | December 5, 2023

Author Juli Berwald takes us on a journey through underwater ecosystems that reveal incredible complexities, as well as an uncertain future, in her book "Life on the Rocks." She contemplates the inevitable grief of climate change as well as the beauty of small victories. (01:06)

Then, author David Sedlak outlines informed and hopeful approaches for rethinking our assumptions about the way that water is managed in his book "Water For All: Global Solutions for a Changing Climate." (25:18)