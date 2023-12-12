This Green Earth | December 12, 2023

Chris and Claire talk about the return of the blue whale and its great significance with Dr. Jeremy Kiska, a biology professor at Florida International University and a research associate at the Island Biodiversity and Conservation Centre at the University of Seychelles. (01:20)

Then, on the heels of World Soil Day, they speak with Daniel Rath, a scientist from the NRDC, who explains the effects of neonic pesticides and the impact they're having on soil health and biodiversity. (23:20)