© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | December 12, 2023

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
This Green Earth
This Green Earth

Chris and Claire talk about the return of the blue whale and its great significance with Dr. Jeremy Kiska, a biology professor at Florida International University and a research associate at the Island Biodiversity and Conservation Centre at the University of Seychelles. (01:20)

Then, on the heels of World Soil Day, they speak with Daniel Rath, a scientist from the NRDC, who explains the effects of neonic pesticides and the impact they're having on soil health and biodiversity. (23:20)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak