© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | December 26, 2023

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published December 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Tis the season for holiday gatherings and imbibing in various specialty holiday cocktails.

In this spirit, we welcome Sara Sargent of Alpine Distilling to This Green Earth. We’ll talk about Alpine Distilling’s sustainability practices across the company, and we’ll hear more about the art of botanical spirits from soil to bottle. (1:10)

Then, Chris and Claire revisit a interview from November with Conservation Science Director Steve Slater for HawkWatch International, who comes on the show to discuss the conservation of bird's of prey. (26:40)

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley