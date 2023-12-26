This Green Earth | December 26, 2023

Tis the season for holiday gatherings and imbibing in various specialty holiday cocktails.

In this spirit, we welcome Sara Sargent of Alpine Distilling to This Green Earth. We’ll talk about Alpine Distilling’s sustainability practices across the company, and we’ll hear more about the art of botanical spirits from soil to bottle. (1:10)

Then, Chris and Claire revisit a interview from November with Conservation Science Director Steve Slater for HawkWatch International, who comes on the show to discuss the conservation of bird's of prey. (26:40)