This Green Earth

This Green Earth | February 20, 2024

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:45 PM MST
Chris and Claire speak with John Vucetich, a professor of wildlife ecology at Michigan Tech. He is the author of a new book about wolves titled, "Restoring the Balance: What Wolves Tell Us About Our Relationship With Nature." (00:00)

Then, Colette Adkins, Carnivore Conservation Program Director and Senior Attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, comes on to talk about the fate of gray wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains after they were denied Endangered Species Act Protection. (24:08)

Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
