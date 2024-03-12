© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | March 12, 2024

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:17 PM MDT
Suzanne Simard, professor of forest ecology at the University of British Colombia comes on This Green Earth to help us all better understand just how vital trees are, to each other and to humans. (01:32)

And, Utah Geologist Jeremiah Bernau joins the show to discuss the Bonneville Salt Flats and its geological history. This iconic Utah landscape has shifted over the years, but some of its most dramatic changes have happened in recent decades. (25:50)

Claire is the producer of This Green Earth
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
