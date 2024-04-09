© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | April 9, 2024

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:28 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Citizens' Climate Lobby Wasatch Back Chapter Co-Leader Lauren Barros shares more on a special event at the Jim Santy Auditorium on April 10. The Wasatch Back chapter is set to host an evening of film screenings and a panel discussion. The panel discussion will follow the screening of Going Greenland and Downstream: a Backcountry Ski Film about the Shrinking Great Salt Lake. Each film delves into skiing and the effects of climate change. The event begins at 6pm. (01:33)

Then, a rebroadcast from January revisits a discussion with award-winning author Tony Hiss on his latest book, "Rescuing the Planet, Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth." (8:26)

Finishing the show is author and CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti who discusses his newly released book, "Before It's Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small-Town America." (29:33)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak