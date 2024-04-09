This Green Earth | April 9, 2024

Citizens' Climate Lobby Wasatch Back Chapter Co-Leader Lauren Barros shares more on a special event at the Jim Santy Auditorium on April 10. The Wasatch Back chapter is set to host an evening of film screenings and a panel discussion. The panel discussion will follow the screening of Going Greenland and Downstream: a Backcountry Ski Film about the Shrinking Great Salt Lake. Each film delves into skiing and the effects of climate change. The event begins at 6pm. (01:33)

Then, a rebroadcast from January revisits a discussion with award-winning author Tony Hiss on his latest book, "Rescuing the Planet, Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth." (8:26)

Finishing the show is author and CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti who discusses his newly released book, "Before It's Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small-Town America." (29:33)