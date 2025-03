Darren Parry, former chairman for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, highlights the deep connection between Shoshone people and the land and shares how traditional practices reflect sustainability and environmental stewardship. (3:00)

Then, conservation biologist and author Thor Hanson shares ways in which to see nature through a different lens, providing a new perspective on its many wonders, in his new book "Close to Home." (24:03)