This Green Earth | April 8, 2025

Amanda Rodewald is the Senior Director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Rodewald takes us through the finding of the recently-released State of the Birds report and shares which bird species are struggling and which are thriving. (01:29)

A rebroadcast of award-winning environmental journalist Sophie Yeo author of "Nature's Ghosts, The World We Lost and How to Bring it Back,". She examines how the planet would have looked before humans scrubbed away its diversity: from landscapes carved out by megafauna to the primeval forests that emerged following the last Ice Age. (35:25)

