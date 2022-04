WHEN TO GET THE FRESHEST REPORTS

All our local resorts call in with the freshest news on their snow conditions every morning. Catch them live:

MONDAY - FRIDAY

7:21 AM Monday, Wednesday & Friday - Mountain Trails Foundation

- Mountain Trails Foundation 7:21 AM Tuesday & Thursday - Basin Recreation Report

- Basin Recreation Report 7:43 AM Daily - Park City Mountain Resort

- Park City Mountain Resort 7:44 AM Daily - Deer Valley Resort

- Deer Valley Resort 7:45 AM Daily - White Pine Touring

- White Pine Touring 8:06 AM Daily - Thomas Geboy with the ABC 4 Weather Report

- Thomas Geboy with the ABC 4 Weather Report 8:08 AM Daily - Utah Avalanche Report



SATURDAY & SUNDAY

7:20 AM Saturday - Basin Recreation

- Basin Recreation 7:20 AM Sunday - Mountain Trails

- Mountain Trails 7:35 AM Saturday & Sunday - Park City Mountain Resort

- Park City Mountain Resort 7:36 AM Saturday & Sunday - Deer Valley Resort

- Deer Valley Resort 7:37 AM Saturday & Sunday - White Pine Touring

White Pine Touring 8:20 AM Saturday & Sunday - Utah Avalanche Forecast Center

TRAILS REPORT

Cross-country skiing in Western Summit County.

SNOW REPORT

Alpine skiing and snowboarding in Western Summit County. Note: Deer Valley Resort is a skiing only resort. Snowboarders are not permitted.

AVALANCHE REPORT



