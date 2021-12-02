Shop local this holiday season with Brand PC pop-up shop

Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said this year's space for the pop-up is bigger than ever, with 1,400 square feet at the Park City Outlets. The shop, called Brand PC, has more than 50 makers and offers more than fine art.

“It's a gallery-style retail space that focuses on entrepreneurial, creative brands. So, it's not necessarily just fine art brand PC is kind of functional product-focused. We don't necessarily have all fine art. We have jewelry. We have lotions and handmade apparel. It's much more functional product-focused and really focused on the entrepreneurial spirit of a creative maker."

Scudder said it seems the public is interested in shopping for local products this year more than ever.

“One special element of brand PC is we're not just selling products of local makers, but we also do a lot of storytelling. There's an editorial element to this show. So, with every display, you can find a story about the maker, understand their passions about what they make and why they do what they do."

A soft opening starts this week, but the launch party is Friday from 6 to 9, and many of the makers will be there.

The Brand PC pop-up store is between Pac Sun and Banana Republic in the Outlets Park City mall at Kimball Junction. They'll have a DJ, cash bar, and catering from Christina's Bakery.

A second pop-up shop called Create PC, located at 544 Main Street, is open 12 to 6 daily until December 24.