Regional News

Summit and Wasatch counties welcome first babies of 2022!

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST
1 of 2  — Golonzo first baby 2022.jpg
First Baby born in 2022 at Intermountain Park City Hospital
Intermountain Healthcare
2 of 2  — Beutler_Bronxton first baby heber 2022.jpg
First baby born in 2022 at Intermountain Heber City Hospital
Intermountain Healthcare

Both the Park City and Heber City hospitals welcome their first babies of the new year this week.

Both babies were born on Monday, January 3rd just 30 minutes apart and both are boys.

The first baby was born at the Heber Valley hospital, at 7:42 a.m. on Monday. Bronxton Griffin Buetler weighed in at an even 8 pounds and was 19 inches long. He has two sisters, Brooklyn and Boston, who first met their baby brother over Facetime. Bronxton and Brooklyn already have a special connection. In 2015, Brooklyn was the first baby born at the Heber hospital that year.

The first baby of 2022 delivered at Intermountain Park City Hospital also arrived on Monday the 3rd, making his appearance at 8:12 am.

Baby Gonzolo Jimenez was named after his father. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His mother Celia Del Carmen Solis Rosas knew when her son would be born, since she was scheduled for a caesarean delivery, but didn’t think he would be the first baby of the year.

Gonzolo has an older sister – 22-month-old Romina, who is already calling him her baby.

Both baby boys and mothers are doing well.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
