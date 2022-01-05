Summit and Wasatch counties welcome first babies of 2022!

Both babies were born on Monday, January 3rd just 30 minutes apart and both are boys.

The first baby was born at the Heber Valley hospital, at 7:42 a.m. on Monday. Bronxton Griffin Buetler weighed in at an even 8 pounds and was 19 inches long. He has two sisters, Brooklyn and Boston, who first met their baby brother over Facetime. Bronxton and Brooklyn already have a special connection. In 2015, Brooklyn was the first baby born at the Heber hospital that year.

The first baby of 2022 delivered at Intermountain Park City Hospital also arrived on Monday the 3rd, making his appearance at 8:12 am.

Baby Gonzolo Jimenez was named after his father. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His mother Celia Del Carmen Solis Rosas knew when her son would be born, since she was scheduled for a caesarean delivery, but didn’t think he would be the first baby of the year.

Gonzolo has an older sister – 22-month-old Romina, who is already calling him her baby.

Both baby boys and mothers are doing well.

