Regional News

Body found at PCMR Saturday night

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published January 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST
Summit County Sheriff's Seal.PNG
Summit County
/
Summit County

A human body was found within the Park City Mountain Resort boundaries. The investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday evening, the Park City Ski Patrol alerted the Summit County Sheriff’s Department that a body was discovered in the Limelight area of Park City Mountain Resort.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Wright said investigators waited until Sunday morning to respond due to nightfall and the location.

On Sunday, January 9, investigators spent the day at the scene and confirmed it was a human body.

Wright said they do not have additional details at this point.

KPCW will provide details as they are available.

Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
