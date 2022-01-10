Body found at PCMR Saturday night

On Saturday evening, the Park City Ski Patrol alerted the Summit County Sheriff’s Department that a body was discovered in the Limelight area of Park City Mountain Resort.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Wright said investigators waited until Sunday morning to respond due to nightfall and the location.

On Sunday, January 9, investigators spent the day at the scene and confirmed it was a human body.

Wright said they do not have additional details at this point.

KPCW will provide details as they are available.