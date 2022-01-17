Three large Summit County development projects will return in 2022

Late last year, after hundreds of residents voiced opposition to the Dakota Pacific application to replace the previously approved Tech Park, developers told the Summit County Council they wanted to “pause” to redesign the project before the council voted on it. The 58-acre property is on the southeast side of Interstate 80 near the Skullcandy headquarters.

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt says he hasn’t heard anything since then from Dakota Pacific.

“We haven't had any meetings, nor do I have any meetings with Dakota Pacific on my calendar,” Putt said. “I believe we will be as we roll out into the next couple of weeks, but right now, no revised proposal. No meetings scheduled internally or in front of the council or planning commission.”

But just because the project didn’t win over the community, he says that doesn’t mean that something won’t get built there...

“They have an approval that allows for the development of, of a tech park and a tech park that includes some office uses and some outdoor retail uses and certainly, if they would like to move forward based on the existing development agreement on the existing guidelines, we would process that. You know, there has been some discussion of a possible medical office building. We haven't seen any plans for that. We haven't had any discussions, but should they decide to move forward with that particular piece on a potential particular parcel on a property, we would, we would certainly process that application.”

He expects that he will hear something soon...

Another large development application was for the Highland Flats project. This proposed 410 single and multifamily rental units on 41 acres in Highland Estates near the intersection of US 40 and Interstate 80. The project was heavily criticized by the Highland Estates neighborhood and got a negative recommendation from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission last March, and a lukewarm reception from the Summit County Council last August.

Putt says he expects this proposal to return to the council for a final vote to in the next few months.

“It's still an open active application,” Putt said. “Prior to the holidays, we were looking to schedule the matter for council for final action early this year, as in January. The request of the applicant they've asked to postpone that. And right now, the current thinking is that would probably come back to the council late February, early March.”

Another large development, known as Cedar Crest, is headed to a work session on January 20th before the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission. Cedar Crest is about 1,000 acres of property in Hoytsville—about 900 acres of it controlled by corporate firms – Ivory Development and Elevation Properties.

“Not a public hearing, this is actually building towards a public hearing. What we're going to first do is update the entire Planning Commission,” Putt said. “And then we're going to bring forward the most recent iteration of the land plan. And what the current plan will illustrate is not a master plan. It's not going to show you know, a fine-grain illustration of streets and house designs and lot layouts but it's basically going to start again showing the current thinking on how this area would be spatially laid out.”

The hope he says is to get another round of input from Hoytsville area residents and then move froward with a public hearing in February.