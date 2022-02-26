Wasatch Event Center COVID-19 test site closing shop

The Wasatch County Health Department met on Thursday and said COVID-19 case counts are continuing to decline.

Now, one testing site at the Wasatch County Event Center that has been open since the beginning of the pandemic will be closing on Saturday, February 26. However, some board members said they remain concerned the case counts are underreported.

Wasatch County Public Health Epidemiologist Chris Smoot noted a drop in testing demand.

“And they've seen a significant drop even more so than our health department site. So, they've only seen a handful of people each for the last few weeks. So really trying to transition more to normalcy right and pushing that back to the regular healthcare system as we're merging from or have emerged wherever you want to fall on that from this pandemic and community and statewide emergency.”

Coronavirus.wasatch.utah.gov will be maintained through the end of March with COVID case counts and vaccination data, but Smoot said there might be changes. With fewer people testing, he said daily case counts might no longer be needed.

Smoot said testing would be available for a few more weeks at the county health department location.

“The options on the weekend will be pretty limited but don’t seem like demand has been too high for that. As well, there should be plenty of home tests. If there's a serious concern, we don't want people who have health issues or have difficulty breathing or anything scary like that, definitely go get care.”

The Summit County Health Department contracts with a third-party vendor. Summit County Deputy Public Health Director Shelley Worley said testing demand is dropping there too.

Summit County COVID testing is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 4 at the Richardson Flat location next to Park City Hospital. Kamas has COVID testing on Tuesdays and Coalville on Thursdays, from 9 to 4. Worley said people should check the website before heading out.

“Maybe in Coalville, maybe we'll operate four hours during the day when we're seeing the most people. So, there may be some possibilities of some changes in there. But we're hoping to maintain that schedule through the end of March. And then, we’ll reevaluate based on the demand and the need that we're seeing within the community.”

Summit County offers free rapid antigen testing, and bills insurance for PCR tests.