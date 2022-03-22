Billy Demong steps down as Executive Director of USA Nordic

While Billy Demong will no longer serve as Executive Director, he will remain on the Board of Directors and advise the Executive Committee during the transition. In the announcement made this (Tuesday) morning, the board said it has already begun a search for its next leader. Demong won gold and silver medals in Nordic Combined in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He joined USANS as Executive Director in 2016 and served through two Olympic Games and three World Championships.

During that time, he oversaw several accomplishments including the transition of the organization from USA Ski Jumping to USA Nordic Sport; new programs for both Nordic Combined and Women’s Ski Jumping as well as significant growth of the coaching staff and the addition of key personnel in finance, communications, partnership, and sponsor fulfillment. In a prepared statement, Board of Directors Chairman Tom Bickner said Demong had informed the board of his intention to retire after the Beijing games, adding that quote, “Billy has provided strong leadership, guiding the organization through its growth from representing one discipline to now four. He leaves a strong foundation from which to build.”

Originally, Demong had agreed to assume the Executive Director role for two years.

Demong said he’s looking forward to a new career challenge and is proud of his accomplishments over the past six years, knowing that the future for USANS is bright.