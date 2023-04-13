© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Students of all ages impress at Utah science and engineering fair

By Katie Mullaly,
John Wells
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM MDT
When you of hear a project titled “The Effect of Porosity of Acoustic Materials on Sound Reduction,” it’s easy to assume that it’s being conducted at a university level. Nope, the scientist is a Utah elementary school student.

It would also be easy to assume that it was NASA who created a project to study carbon fiber curing in space. No again, that is a Utah high school student, who actually has his carbon fiber curing experiment in space.

Brenda Mann, program director of the University of Utah science and engineering fair, shares more about these and other fascinating school science and engineering projects.

Learn more about the 2023 Fair at https://usef.utah.edu

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
John Wells
KPCW Co-Host
