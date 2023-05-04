NASA climate scientist Dr. Lesley Ott

When you think of NASA, you may think of mighty rockets, rovers and astronauts. What you may not realize is that NASA is the home to the largest group of Earth scientists in the world.

NASA’s fleet of more than 25 Earth-observing satellites helps the agency understand the planet by continuously monitoring critical issues such as climate change, wildfires and air quality. Dr. Lesley Ott, a NASA climate scientist with 20 years of experience studying air pollution and greenhouse gases, discusses her work.