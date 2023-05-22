The importance of science literacy

Science and technology affect everyone. But how much of this complex world do we, the non-technical public, truly understand? This complexity isn't just from computers, AI and the latest from NASA. We are affected by science in our everyday lives by staying healthy, the way we travel and the food we eat. The Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science provides the tools and resources to understand and even trust this information. Executive Director Laura Lindenfeld talks about the center and its science communication programs and training.