Author shares fungi's role in catastrophic declines of species, crops, wildlife

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM MDT
Emily Monosson
umass.edu
Emily Monosson

Author and professor Emily Monosson discusses her latest research and book "Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic."

While the vast majority of fungal species are beneficial, or at least not harmful, a relative handful can cause catastrophic declines in populations of trees and wildlife, destroy crops from wheat to bananas and increasingly impact humans.

Emily Monosson, author and adjunct professor at UMass Amherst, says collectively, infectious fungi are some of the most devastating agents of disease on Earth. She discusses it in her new book, "Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic."

