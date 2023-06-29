Author shares fungi's role in catastrophic declines of species, crops, wildlife

While the vast majority of fungal species are beneficial, or at least not harmful, a relative handful can cause catastrophic declines in populations of trees and wildlife, destroy crops from wheat to bananas and increasingly impact humans.

Emily Monosson, author and adjunct professor at UMass Amherst, says collectively, infectious fungi are some of the most devastating agents of disease on Earth. She discusses it in her new book, "Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic."